EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 280.98274.92
GBP 356.96 349.21
EUR 305.63 299.58
JPY 1.80421.7651
SAR 74.92 73.30
AED 76.50 75.
36
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.43456
LIBOR 3M 5.58735
LIBOR 6M 5.70634
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.20272.75267.84263.78259.42255.11251.37
EUR 299.50297.07292.11288.09283.76279.44275.75
GBP 349.58346.49340.34 335.26 329.88 324.43 319.76
APP/MSQ
