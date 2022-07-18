ICRA to organize 4-day conference on cotton development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :International Cotton Research Association (ICRA), in collaboration with International Cotton Advisory Council (ICAC), would organize a four-day World Cotton Research Conference in order to share international best practices, knowledge and expertise to promote the crop of vital importance.

The conference aimed at finding ways and means to overcome the challenges being faced the cotton growers across the world due to climate change and environmental degradation, which causing droughts and torrential rains and insect attacks on the crop.

It would be the 7th edition of the conference, which would be held from October 4-7, 2022 in Cairo Egypt as it is held after every 4 years and to provide a unique opportunity to present work on global platform, besides meeting people of common interest and share ideas or research material, said Cotton Commissioner in the Ministry of National food Security and Research Dr Khalid Abdullah.

Talking to APP here on Monday, he said that the World Cotton Research Conference (WCRC) is held once every four years in different cotton growing countries.

The previous conferences were held in different countries including Australia, Greece, South Africa, USA, India and Brazil.

The conference also serves as a global platform for researchers and experts to share the latest updates in cotton research and development, he said adding that the 5-day technical program will include invited plenary lectures and keynote talks that feature world-renowned cotton scientists.

Besides, the conference also provides an opportunity for researchers to present their work through oral and poster presentations and for the private and public sector institutions to showcase their latest technologies and products, he added.

It is worth mentioning here that the ICAC was set up in 1939 in Washington, DC, as an intergovernmental agency to assist member governments with information and policies on cotton. The ICRA is a global association of researchers that was set up by the ICAC in 2012 to foster research collaboration amongst cotton researchers across the globe.