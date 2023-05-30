The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday it has upgraded the 2023 GDP growth forecast for Ukraine to a range of 1% to 3%, but acknowledged that the outlook remains highly uncertain

"IMF staff have therefore upgraded real GDP growth for 2023 to a range of 1 to 3 percent (from the previous range of -3 to +1 percent when the EFF (Extended Fund Facility) was approved), although the outlook remains highly uncertain as the war continues," IMF team head Gavin Gray said in a statement after the conclusion of discussions with Ukrainian officials in Vienna.