IMF Upgrades Ukraine's 2023 GDP Growth Forecast To Range Of 1% To 3%

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2023 | 07:31 PM

IMF Upgrades Ukraine's 2023 GDP Growth Forecast to Range of 1% to 3%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday it has upgraded the 2023 GDP growth forecast for Ukraine to a range of 1% to 3%, but acknowledged that the outlook remains highly uncertain

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday it has upgraded the 2023 GDP growth forecast for Ukraine to a range of 1% to 3%, but acknowledged that the outlook remains highly uncertain.

"IMF staff have therefore upgraded real GDP growth for 2023 to a range of 1 to 3 percent (from the previous range of -3 to +1 percent when the EFF (Extended Fund Facility) was approved), although the outlook remains highly uncertain as the war continues," IMF team head Gavin Gray said in a statement after the conclusion of discussions with Ukrainian officials in Vienna.

