UrduPoint.com

Importers Hail LCCI For Help Releasing Stuckup Luxury Goods Containers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2022 | 10:07 PM

Importers hail LCCI for help releasing stuckup luxury goods containers

The importers on Wednesday extended gratitude to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Nauman Kabir for his untiring efforts to get special permission for release of luxury goods consignments stuck at ports and airports of the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The importers on Wednesday extended gratitude to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Nauman Kabir for his untiring efforts to get special permission for release of luxury goods consignments stuck at ports and airports of the country.

These consignments were in transit during imposition of ban on import of luxury items.

After receiving a number of complaints from the members, LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir jumped in to rescue the importers whose containers were stuck at the ports and causing huge demurrage charges.

LCCI efforts yielded results and the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet granted a one-time special permission for the release of consignments stuck at ports and airports of the country.

Mian Nauman Kabir, while talking to a group of importers, said that Lahore Chamber will leave no stone unturned to protect the stakes of the business community.

"It is good to see that the government has given due consideration to the LCCI demand and took prompt action to salvage the importers whose consignments of luxury goods were landed on or before June 30, 2022," the LCCI President added.

He said that the acceptance of LCCI demand by the government would save the importers from heavy losses.

"Ban on import of luxury items has been imposed to curtail the import bill and ultimately the mounting trade deficit. However, the LCCI demanded that import orders already in place for these banned items must be allowed to get cleared," he mentioned.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that business community appreciates the ban on non-essential luxury items in general; as it would save precious foreign exchange in the current time of crisis. But it is essential to release the already placed orders first.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that the decision of grant a one-time special permission for the release of consignments stuck at ports and airports of the country would save huge capital of the importers and help trust building between business community and the government.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Exchange Import Business Chamber June From Government Cabinet Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

Prime Minister orders inquiry into criminal delay ..

Prime Minister orders inquiry into criminal delay over Gwadar breakwater project ..

30 seconds ago
 6 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

6 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

31 seconds ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan issues returned ca ..

Election Commission of Pakistan issues returned candidates' notifications on PA' ..

2 minutes ago
 KP has potential of 11.20 million tonnes of annual ..

KP has potential of 11.20 million tonnes of annual carbon sequestration

2 minutes ago
 Federal Minister congrats newly elected office bea ..

Federal Minister congrats newly elected office bearers of PFUJ (Workers)

2 minutes ago
 Stranded Hajj pilgrims permitted to leave for Jedd ..

Stranded Hajj pilgrims permitted to leave for Jeddah

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.