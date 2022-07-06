Importers hail LCCI for help releasing stuckup luxury goods containers

(@FahadShabbir)

The importers on Wednesday extended gratitude to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Nauman Kabir for his untiring efforts to get special permission for release of luxury goods consignments stuck at ports and airports of the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The importers on Wednesday extended gratitude to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Nauman Kabir for his untiring efforts to get special permission for release of luxury goods consignments stuck at ports and airports of the country.

These consignments were in transit during imposition of ban on import of luxury items.

After receiving a number of complaints from the members, LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir jumped in to rescue the importers whose containers were stuck at the ports and causing huge demurrage charges.

LCCI efforts yielded results and the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet granted a one-time special permission for the release of consignments stuck at ports and airports of the country.

Mian Nauman Kabir, while talking to a group of importers, said that Lahore Chamber will leave no stone unturned to protect the stakes of the business community.

"It is good to see that the government has given due consideration to the LCCI demand and took prompt action to salvage the importers whose consignments of luxury goods were landed on or before June 30, 2022," the LCCI President added.

He said that the acceptance of LCCI demand by the government would save the importers from heavy losses.

"Ban on import of luxury items has been imposed to curtail the import bill and ultimately the mounting trade deficit. However, the LCCI demanded that import orders already in place for these banned items must be allowed to get cleared," he mentioned.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that business community appreciates the ban on non-essential luxury items in general; as it would save precious foreign exchange in the current time of crisis. But it is essential to release the already placed orders first.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that the decision of grant a one-time special permission for the release of consignments stuck at ports and airports of the country would save huge capital of the importers and help trust building between business community and the government.