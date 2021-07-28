Imran Qadeer appointed Additional Director (IR)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Imran Qadeer, a BS-19 officer of Inland Revenue Services as Additional Director, Directorate of Training and Research (IR), Karachi.

According to FBR notification issued here Wednesday, he has relinquished the charge of the post Additional Director (IR), Corporate Tax Office, Karachi.

He assumed the charge of the post.