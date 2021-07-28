UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imran Qadeer Appointed Additional Director (IR)

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

Imran Qadeer appointed Additional Director (IR)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Imran Qadeer, a BS-19 officer of Inland Revenue Services as Additional Director, Directorate of Training and Research (IR), Karachi.

According to FBR notification issued here Wednesday, he has relinquished the charge of the post Additional Director (IR), Corporate Tax Office, Karachi.

He assumed the charge of the post.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi FBR Post

Recent Stories

Mubadala invests $250 million in global biosimulat ..

6 minutes ago

Babar Azam moves up by 28 points in ICC latest ODI ..

15 minutes ago

FM Qureshi arrives in Manama

29 minutes ago

TikToker Kiran Abbasi attacked at home

34 minutes ago

Sharjah’s DSCD commences Economic Survey Project ..

51 minutes ago

Cyber security policy aims to neutralize looming t ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.