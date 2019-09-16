UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Contacts Saudi Aramco After Drone Attacks To Ensure Oil Supply - Petroleum Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 06:32 PM

India Contacts Saudi Aramco After Drone Attacks to Ensure Oil Supply - Petroleum Minister

The Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia has contacted Saudi Aramco to make sure that the Saturday drone attack on its refineries has no effect on the company's ability to supply oil to the country, Indian Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) The Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia has contacted Saudi Aramco to make sure that the Saturday drone attack on its refineries has no effect on the company's ability to supply oil to the country, Indian Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.

Early on Saturday, Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq plant and its Khurais oil field were attacked, leading to fires and an output reduction of 5.7 million barrels of crude oil per day, which is about half of Saudi Arabia's total daily production. The Houthi rebel movement in Yemen has claimed responsibility for the drone attacks.

"Following the attacks on the oil stabilization centres of @Saudi_Aramco, top executives of Aramco have been contacted. Indian ambassador in Riyadh @IndianEmbRiyadh contacted the senior management of Aramco to ensure steady supply to India," Pradhan tweeted.

He added that New Delhi had reviewed its overall crude oil supplies for September and expressed confidence that there would be no disruption of oil supply to India.

India is the world's third largest oil-consumer with Saudi Arabia being one of its Primary suppliers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Drone Attack World Yemen Riyadh Company Oil Saudi New Delhi Saudi Arabia Dharmendra September Top Million

Recent Stories

Judge video leak scandal: Accused's judicial reman ..

2 minutes ago

Businessman Forum to clean sweep SCCI elections 20 ..

2 minutes ago

Still no viable Brexit proposals from UK, EU says ..

2 minutes ago

Lawmakers laud world HR, peace forums for condemni ..

2 minutes ago

China-Pakistan Agricultural Cooperation Summit to ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan committed to send its first astronaut by ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.