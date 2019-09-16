India Contacts Saudi Aramco After Drone Attacks to Ensure Oil Supply - Petroleum Minister

The Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia has contacted Saudi Aramco to make sure that the Saturday drone attack on its refineries has no effect on the company's ability to supply oil to the country, Indian Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) The Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia has contacted Saudi Aramco to make sure that the Saturday drone attack on its refineries has no effect on the company 's ability to supply oil to the country, Indian Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.

Early on Saturday, Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq plant and its Khurais oil field were attacked, leading to fires and an output reduction of 5.7 million barrels of crude oil per day, which is about half of Saudi Arabia's total daily production. The Houthi rebel movement in Yemen has claimed responsibility for the drone attacks.

"Following the attacks on the oil stabilization centres of @Saudi_Aramco, top executives of Aramco have been contacted. Indian ambassador in Riyadh @IndianEmbRiyadh contacted the senior management of Aramco to ensure steady supply to India," Pradhan tweeted.

He added that New Delhi had reviewed its overall crude oil supplies for September and expressed confidence that there would be no disruption of oil supply to India.

India is the world's third largest oil-consumer with Saudi Arabia being one of its Primary suppliers.