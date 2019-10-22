UrduPoint.com
Indian Oil Minister to Visit Russia's Vladivostok on Oct 22-25, Meet Rosneft CEO- Ministry

The Indian business delegation, headed by Minister of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, will visit the Russian city of Vladivostok from Tuesday-Friday and meet several Russian officials and businessman, including Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, the Indian Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) The Indian business delegation, headed by Minister of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, will visit the Russian city of Vladivostok from Tuesday-Friday and meet several Russian officials and businessman, including Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, the Indian Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on Monday.

"The Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel will visit Vladivostok on 22-25 October 2019. During his visit, the Minister will have meetings with Mr. Sergey Tyrtsev, First Deputy Minister for Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, and with Mr. Igor Sechin, CEO of Rosneft. He will also visit the shipbuilding complex Zvezda, and the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia's Far East. Possible areas of collaboration in other sectors like coking coal, and shipping routes will also be discussed," the ministry said in a statement.

During the visit, Engineers India Ltd. (EIL) state-owned company will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Russian National Chamber of Engineers.

"The MoU will strengthen the symbolic bilateral energy cooperation as the technical expertise of both organizations will help EIL in providing its services for upcoming projects across the hydrocarbons value chain in Russia," the statement added.

The visit would take place as part of the implementation of the agreements, reached during the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in late September.

