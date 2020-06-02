UrduPoint.com
Industrialization Process In South Punjab Reviewed

Tue 02nd June 2020 | 09:25 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries and Trade Secretary Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal chaired a meeting to review industrialization process in Southern Punjab here at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Chief Executive Officer Ahsan Mahmood Butt briefed the meeting about development projects in these industrial estates.

Punjab Industries and Trade Secretary said that state-of-the-art industrial estates were being established in Bahawalpur and Muzaffargarh on 383 and 4000 acres of land respectively.

He said that employment opportunities for skilled and semi-skilled workers will be created in the industrial units of these industrial estates. "Through industrialization, we will achieve targets set under Industrial Policy 2018," he hoped.

Zafar Iqbaql said that food processing units will also be set up in Bahawalpur and Muzaffargarh industrial estates.

He said that economic activities will boost in Southern Punjab after the completion of these industrial estates.

