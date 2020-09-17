Inflation In Argentina In August Stood At 2.7% - National Institute Of Statistics
BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Inflation in Argentina in August was 2.7 percent, gaining 18.9 percent since the beginning of the year, the National Institute of Statistics said in a report.
"The general level of consumer prices in the country in August recorded an increase of 2.
7% on the previous month," it said.
In annualized terms, inflation was 40.7 percent, and in 8 months it gained 18.9 percent. In July, prices rose by 1.9 percent.
In 2019, inflation in Argentina was the highest in the previous 28 years (53.8 percent).