Inflation In Argentina In August Stood At 2.7% - National Institute Of Statistics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:20 AM

Inflation in Argentina in August Stood at 2.7% - National Institute of Statistics

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Inflation in Argentina in August was 2.7 percent, gaining 18.9 percent since the beginning of the year, the National Institute of Statistics said in a report.

"The general level of consumer prices in the country in August recorded an increase of 2.

7% on the previous month," it said.

In annualized terms, inflation was 40.7 percent, and in 8 months it gained 18.9 percent. In July, prices rose by 1.9 percent.

In 2019, inflation in Argentina was the highest in the previous 28 years (53.8 percent).

