UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inflation Increasing Despite Strengthened Exchange Rate: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 06:03 PM

Inflation increasing despite strengthened exchange rate: Mian Zahid Hussain

Masses should get the benefit of reduced import cost, New wave of inflation before Ramadan should be controlled

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th March, 2021) Chairman of National Business Group of FPCCI, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said prices of almost everything are rising despite a fall in the value of the US dollar and a stronger rupee.


The cost of doing business of importers of raw material, finished goods and food items have reduced substantially but the benefit is not being transferred to the masses which should be noticed, he said.


Mian Zahid Hussain said that the new wave of inflation before the holy month of Ramadan should be controlled to provide some relief to masses facing eroded buying power due to unprecedented inflation.


Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that the government should reject the application of gas companies for a gas tariff hike up to 220 percent as this mini-budget will destroy the economy.


He said that the dollar has lost around 10 percent of its value against the rupee since August 2020 which has added to the profit of importers but the consumers were deprived of the benefit.


The strengthened rupee has reduced the import cost of cement, steel, iron, building material, food items, sugar, flour and many other things which must be probed, he said, adding that cooking oil and ghee was available for Rs250 per kg in August 2020 which is now being sold at Rs300 per kg.
Similarly the price of wheat flour, milk, sugar, poultry products and spices have increased while the price of chilli powder has increased by Rs500 per kg.


Over a billion dollars have been spent on the import of wheat flour and sugar but prices have not stabilised which is a question mark on the working of federal and provincial governments, he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Import Business Dollar Oil Alliance Price August Gas 2020 All Government Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

Sarina Isa files petition against Fawad Chaudhary ..

41 seconds ago

Facebook Expands Support for Security Keys on Mobi ..

3 minutes ago

OIC Secretary-General Meets the Deputy Prime Minis ..

10 minutes ago

Driving sustainable development across board is st ..

49 minutes ago

UAE committed to transform economy into one that i ..

1 hour ago

Water in UAE: A comprehensive water resources mana ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.