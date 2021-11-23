UrduPoint.com

Interest Of Western Business Toward Russian Market Remains High - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 06:29 PM

Interest of Western Business Toward Russian Market Remains High - Lavrov

Western companies remain highly interested in doing business in Russia despite continued unfriendly moves from their political elite, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Western companies remain highly interested in doing business in Russia despite continued unfriendly moves from their political elite, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We see the continued high interest of foreign business in the Russian market, and we clearly see it in the work of such venues as the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the Eastern Economic Forum, Russian Energy Week, the upcoming Russia Calling forum, as far as I understand, and many others," Lavrov said at a business forum organized by the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

He noted that the "disturbing trends" in global politics do not affect Russia's willingness to do business with foreign partners and stressed that foreign companies, in turn, are "much more interested than their rulers in the de-politicization of economic ties.

"

Recently, relations between Russia and the West have deteriorated further over claims of Moscow's alleged military buildup near the borders with Ukraine, cyberattacks, the instigation of the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border, and the facilitation of the energy crisis in Europe.

Russia has firmly denied all accusations, stressing that it has not threatened anyone, has fully cooperated on cybersecurity, and has consistently fulfilled its energy supply obligations to Europe.

