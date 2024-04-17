International Financial Partners To Invest $1.8 Bln In KP: Advisor
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 10:54 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Adviser to Chief Minister for Finance Muzamil Aslam on Wednesday said that international donors conference of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with international financial organizations was held and international partners have promised to invest
1.8 billion dollars in the province.
In a statement issued from his office, the advisor said that details of the projects are following and notable promises and announcements have been made.
He said that the Asian Development Bank has pledged 1 billion US dollars for the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's merged districts.
He said that the World Bank has committed US $500 million in key sectors including basic development, energy, and education.
Muzamil Aslam said that the European Union agreed to give 100 million US dollars for the developmental schemes.
He said that he values the investment and collaboration of international partners because Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is in dire need of investment from international financial institutions.
The finance adviser said that the investment of these international financial bodies would have a positive impact on Pakistan's foreign exchange.
