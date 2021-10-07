Investment worth $5bln is in pipeline to establish new textile units: Abdul Razak Dawood

(@fidahassanain)

The PM aide says they have been informed that an investment of approximately $5 billion is in the pipeline under which 100 new textile units are expected to be established.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 7th, 2021) Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Thursday that investment worth $5 billion is in the pipeline to establish new textile units.

Taking to Twitter, Dawood while mentioning “Make-in-Pakistan Policy” said that outcome of this policy is now bringing a positive change.

He wrote, “Our Make-in-Pakistan policy is beginning to show results,”.

He also wrote, “We have been informed that an investment of approximately $5 billion is in the pipeline under which 100 new textile units are expected to be established,”.

Dawood also said, “Apart from enhancing export capacity, these are likely to create about 500,000 jobs.”

“This government has reversed the de-industrialisation and InshaAllah, we are now on a path of industrial growth in Pakistan,” the PM's aide added

Last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that his government would pursue a “Make-in-Pakistan policy” to strengthen industrialization in the country.