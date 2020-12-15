UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Does Not Need OPEC's Approval To Increase Oil Production - Petroleum Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 12:30 AM

Iran Does Not Need OPEC's Approval to Increase Oil Production - Petroleum Minister

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Iran does not need the approval of OPEC or some other agency to increase the volume of oil production, Iranian Petroleum Minister Bijan Namdar Zangeneh said on Monday.

On Sunday, Jafar Qaderi, a member of the Iranian parliament's budget planning commission, said that Iran was planning to produce 4.5 million barrels of oil and gas condensate every day in 2021, with roughly half of this volume being exported.

"A permission is not needed, it is our right, but there is no problem, we will not ask somebody for permission to increase oil production. Of course, it is necessary to wait," Zangeneh said at a press conference.

The minister added that Iran's plan to increase the volume of daily oil export to 2.3 million barrels is feasible since there was a demand for oil in the global market.

Since August, the OPEC+ countries agreed to continue cutting oil production by 7.7 million barrels per day until the end of the year, and then by 5.8 million by the end of April 2022. The decision was made to stabilize the market after oil prices dropped to $20.18 per barrel amid the decrease in demand caused by the pandemic.

On December 9, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran was planning to sell over 2.3 million barrels of oil each day next year, despite the US recent sanctions that targeted Iran's petroleum ministry and the National Iranian Oil Company over financial support they allegedly provided to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, which the US regards as a terrorist group.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Terrorist Iran Parliament Budget Company Oil April August December Gas Sunday Market Million

Recent Stories

Dubai leads regionally, sixth globally in cultural ..

2 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

17 minutes ago

Serbia boss Tumbakovic dismissed after Euros quali ..

20 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahra ..

47 minutes ago

Ministry of Health applies Dynamx Coronary Bioadap ..

48 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.