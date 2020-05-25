UrduPoint.com
Iranian Oil Minister Laments Turkey Takes Too Long To Fix Damaged Section Of Gas Pipeline

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 06:20 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Turkey has so far failed to repair its section of the gas pipeline that was damaged in a terrorist attack two months ago, although it could be fixed within a couple of days, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Monday.

On March 31, media reported that terrorists had blown up the gas pipeline running from Iran to Turkey on the latter's territory. Following the incident, gas deliveries were suspended.

"The damaged gas pipeline is still not repaired, while it only needs a few days to repair it," Zanganeh said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

According to the minister, Iran offered Turkey assistance in repairing the damaged section, but Ankara did not respond positively.

The pipeline, which has been a regular target of terrorists for decades, delivers about 10 billion cubic meters (35.3 billion cubic feet) of gas a year from Iran to Turkey.

