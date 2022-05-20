UrduPoint.com

IT Exports Increased By 29.29pc In 10 Months: Amin

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2022 | 03:00 PM

IT exports increased by 29.29pc in 10 months: Amin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque here on Friday said the Information Technology (IT) exports have surged at the growth rate of 29.29 percent in ten months of the current financial year.

In a statement, he said, "ICT export remittances, including telecommunication, computer and information services for the period July 2021 to April 2022 during FY2021-22 have surged to US $2.198 billion at a growth rate of 29.29 percent in comparison to US $1.7 billion during the same period in FY 2020-21."He said in April 2022, the ICT export remittances are US $249 million at a growth rate of 29.

02 percent when compared to US$ 193 million reported for the month of April 2021. However, he said in comparison to export remittances of US$ 260million during the previous month of March 2022, the remittances in April 2022are lower by US$ 11 million. The net exports for the period July 2021 to April 2022 during FY 2021-22 are US$1.665 billion which is 75.75 percent of US$ 2.198 billion in ICT exports, he said adding, last year, for the same period the net exports were US$ 1.274 billion which was 74.94 percent of US$ 1.7billion in ICT exports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Exports Same March April July Billion Million

Recent Stories

Infinix all geared up to take the lead with all ne ..

Infinix all geared up to take the lead with all new NOTE 12 series!

7 minutes ago
 Man killed over monetary dispute

Man killed over monetary dispute

5 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

5 minutes ago
 Minor boy electrocuted in kasur

Minor boy electrocuted in kasur

9 minutes ago
 Moscow Not Eyeing Arranging Lavrov's Visit to Japa ..

Moscow Not Eyeing Arranging Lavrov's Visit to Japan in Light of Destructive Step ..

9 minutes ago
 NA Speaker, Acting Speaker condole former ministe ..

NA Speaker, Acting Speaker condole former minister Sardar Asif Ahmad Ali's demi ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.