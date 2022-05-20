IT exports increased by 29.29pc in 10 months: Amin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque here on Friday said the Information Technology (IT) exports have surged at the growth rate of 29.29 percent in ten months of the current financial year.

In a statement, he said, "ICT export remittances, including telecommunication, computer and information services for the period July 2021 to April 2022 during FY2021-22 have surged to US $2.198 billion at a growth rate of 29.29 percent in comparison to US $1.7 billion during the same period in FY 2020-21."He said in April 2022, the ICT export remittances are US $249 million at a growth rate of 29.

02 percent when compared to US$ 193 million reported for the month of April 2021. However, he said in comparison to export remittances of US$ 260million during the previous month of March 2022, the remittances in April 2022are lower by US$ 11 million. The net exports for the period July 2021 to April 2022 during FY 2021-22 are US$1.665 billion which is 75.75 percent of US$ 2.198 billion in ICT exports, he said adding, last year, for the same period the net exports were US$ 1.274 billion which was 74.94 percent of US$ 1.7billion in ICT exports.