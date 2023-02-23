UrduPoint.com

IT Sector Holds The Key To Promote Exports: Naveed Qamar

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

IT sector holds the key to promote exports: Naveed Qamar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar on Thursday highlighted the importance of facilitating IT sector, which he said holds key to enhancing exports for promoting country's economy.

"Our future is IT. If we don't facilitate IT industry, the goal of enhancing Pakistan's exports would remain elusive," the minister said while talking to Pak American IT entrepreneurs and professionals, via Zoom meeting from the Embassy of Pakistan Washington D.C.

The minister said that IT sector was one of the major areas where facilitation and right set of policies could witness exponential growth in the near future.

Among others, the meeting was attended by renowned IT entrepreneurs and professional including Naveed Sherwani, Mohammad Anwar Khan, Naeem Raza, Junaid Qureshi, Aly Fahd, Moazzam Chaudhry and others.

Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States Masood Khan, Secretary board of Investment Asad Gillani, Deputy Chief of Mission Syed Naveed Bokhari, Minister (Trade) Azmat Mahmood and senior officers were also present during the meeting.

The participants presented various suggestions aimed at ensuring a conducive environment for the growth of IT sector in the country and also for strengthening Pak-US trade ties especially in the IT and tech sector.

Those included among others simplification of tax regime for IT businesses, training and capacity building of the IT professionals, simplification of processes of receiving funds, introduction of IT subject in schools and colleges, better inter-ministerial coordination, digitalization and adoption of policies that could meet present-day requirements of IT professionals and tech-entrepreneurs.

The participants also suggested establishing a Consulate in San Francisco to serve as IT hub for Pakistani professionals and area experts.

The minister welcomed their suggestions and reiterated that facilitating IT professionals and tech sector was the foremost priority of the government. He said that efforts were afoot to remove all impediments in way of growth of IT and tech sector in the country.

Naveed Qamar further said that strengthening Pak-US cooperation in IT sector was one of the major agenda items during ongoing Pak-US Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) talks.

The minister expressed the hope that the momentum generated by high-level talks to enhance trade and investment between the two countries would result in significant progress in all relevant areas including IT and tech sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Washington San Francisco Progress United States Hub Sardar Masood Khan Commerce All From Government Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

UAE, Spain explore investment exchange opportuniti ..

UAE, Spain explore investment exchange opportunities in technology, food securit ..

19 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Czech Republic Prime Minis ..

UAE President receives Czech Republic Prime Minister

19 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives delegation from Dubai Islamic ..

Ajman Ruler receives delegation from Dubai Islamic Bank

34 minutes ago
 Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani ..

Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani Mukherjee out now

1 hour ago
 LA Rape case: Weinstein to be sentenced

LA Rape case: Weinstein to be sentenced

1 hour ago
 ECP has no power to disqualify lawmakers over fals ..

ECP has no power to disqualify lawmakers over false statements of assets: LHC

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.