IT sector holds the key to promote exports: Naveed Qamar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar on Thursday highlighted the importance of facilitating IT sector, which he said holds key to enhancing exports for promoting country's economy.

"Our future is IT. If we don't facilitate IT industry, the goal of enhancing Pakistan's exports would remain elusive," the minister said while talking to Pak American IT entrepreneurs and professionals, via Zoom meeting from the Embassy of Pakistan Washington D.C.

The minister said that IT sector was one of the major areas where facilitation and right set of policies could witness exponential growth in the near future.

Among others, the meeting was attended by renowned IT entrepreneurs and professional including Naveed Sherwani, Mohammad Anwar Khan, Naeem Raza, Junaid Qureshi, Aly Fahd, Moazzam Chaudhry and others.

Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States Masood Khan, Secretary board of Investment Asad Gillani, Deputy Chief of Mission Syed Naveed Bokhari, Minister (Trade) Azmat Mahmood and senior officers were also present during the meeting.

The participants presented various suggestions aimed at ensuring a conducive environment for the growth of IT sector in the country and also for strengthening Pak-US trade ties especially in the IT and tech sector.

Those included among others simplification of tax regime for IT businesses, training and capacity building of the IT professionals, simplification of processes of receiving funds, introduction of IT subject in schools and colleges, better inter-ministerial coordination, digitalization and adoption of policies that could meet present-day requirements of IT professionals and tech-entrepreneurs.

The participants also suggested establishing a Consulate in San Francisco to serve as IT hub for Pakistani professionals and area experts.

The minister welcomed their suggestions and reiterated that facilitating IT professionals and tech sector was the foremost priority of the government. He said that efforts were afoot to remove all impediments in way of growth of IT and tech sector in the country.

Naveed Qamar further said that strengthening Pak-US cooperation in IT sector was one of the major agenda items during ongoing Pak-US Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) talks.

The minister expressed the hope that the momentum generated by high-level talks to enhance trade and investment between the two countries would result in significant progress in all relevant areas including IT and tech sector.