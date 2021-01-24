Italian envoy to provide ease of VISA to local businessmen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese on Sunday vowed to simplify the process of visa issuance to Pakistani businessmen and traders to further promote business to business ties between Pakistan and Italy.

"Simplification of the VISA process and procedure is the top priority of the Italian embassy in Islamabad" he told APP.

This would help business communities the both the countries to enhance mutual interaction for exploring new avenues of mutual businesses and investment to increase the bilateral trade between both sides, Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese told APP here at the sidelines of meeting with local business leader in Capital office of Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

The Ambassador said that dairy and Agriculture and livestock, olive and olive products, plastics, processed food and the construction sector were the areas where Italy could extend its cooperation with Pakistan.

The senior diplomat said Italy wanted to start a new era of economic and trade cooperation with Pakistan through transfer of technology for upgradation of Pakistan's agro and textiles industry.

He said that both of the countries were inter-reliant to each other as Pakistan has around 60 percent of young people in total of its population which need to be trained in modern skills and technology, while Italy has 35 percent of the old age population and the country is more advanced in technology and modern skills.

He was of the view that Italy can extend its cooperation to equip and train the local youth with modern skills and technology for enhance their contribution in the local economy.

Andreas Ferrarese said that "We are living the era of economic diplomacy and economic trade relations are the assurance for peace, harmony and stability between the countries." He said that both sides want to achieve their economic and trading integration through the cooperation and exchange of culture and art for cement bilateral relations.

The envoy said that Italian embassy in Islamabad has initiated the series of cultural and economic derives in three different cities of Pakistan including Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore to provide opportunity to the cultural and business leaders for mutual interaction.

While replying to another question on cooperation in the green economy, he said that Italy is committed to extend collaboration with Pakistan to promote the green economy for sustainable development in Pakistan.

He said green economy, transfer of technology for industrial sector including textiles and agro industry; construction sector, education and health are major areas of focus to extend the bilateral cooperation.

The ambassador said that through the green economy, Italy wanted to cooperate with Pakistan for environment protection, circular economy, resource saving and management, ecosystem protection and recovery, water conservation and natural disaster prevention.

He said that in coming November,"We would initiate the upcoming derives of the green economy in Karachi , where experts , business including people from all walks of life to share their view applicable model for the green economy and its due role in the country's economy.

The Italian envoy said the new economic mission would be deployed in Pakistan to further promote bilateral trade and economic cooperation in different potential areas.

Initially the new economic mission would be established in major cities of Pakistan including Karachi and Islamabad and later it would be expanded to other potential trade hubs to increase the economic and trade integration between Pakistan and Italy, he said.

The Ambassador said that currently Italy was providing technical assistance in Agriculture and textiles upgradation through modern machinery, value addition in agriculture, leather and marble sectors.

He said Pakistan was working to expand it to Agricultural items including dairy and livestock, olives and olive products, plastics, processed food and construction sector in Italian market. Andreas Ferrarese underlined the importance of promoting cultural connectivity to promote bilateral trade.