Italians Buying Less Food Because Of Inflation - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2022 | 08:09 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Italians have been cutting back on grocery shopping as some food prices have risen far above the record-breaking annual inflation rate of 8.4%, IlSole24Ore reported on Thursday.

The annual price rise of sunflower oil has reached 81%, while pasta is 31% more expensive, butter has risen by 30% and eggs are 12% dearer, according to a survey conducted from� August 14-24 by NielsenIQ.

A reduction in the availability of special offers has made budgeting more difficult for Italian households. The only solution has been to reduce purchases of certain items. For instance, sunflower oil sales have gone down 20% while butter purchases are down 10%.

The last time Italian inflation was above 8% was in 1985, 37 years ago.

