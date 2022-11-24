UrduPoint.com

Italy's Energy Minister Criticizes European Commission's Proposal On Gas Price Cap

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Italy's Energy Minister Criticizes European Commission's Proposal on Gas Price Cap

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Italian Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said on Wednesday that the European Commission's (EC) proposal of a gas price ceiling seemed inefficient and would not deliver the desirable outcome.

"This is not enough. On the contrary, there is a possibility that it will stimulate speculation instead of becoming an instrument for its curbing," Pichetto Fratin said on air on SkyTg24.

He added that EU energy ministers would discuss this proposal on Thursday, and Italy might change its stance after the negotiations, but he was not satisfied with the proposal at the moment.

Italian Minister of Economic Development Adolfo Urso, in turn, said that the regulatory instrument promised much but delivered little.

Earlier in the day, the Association of European Energy Exchanges Europex and the European Federation of Energy Traders, in turn, noted that the EC's regulation mechanism might threaten the financial stability of the European Union.

According to reports, the proposal instantly created divisions between EU members, thus energy ministers are unlikely to reach an agreement on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the EC presented a Market Correction Mechanism to curb extreme gas price surges in the European Union. The mechanism implies a price ceiling of 275 Euros ($283) for gas futures on the Title Transfer Facility (TTF), which is a virtual trading hub for natural resources used as a price benchmark in the EU. The ceiling will be activated only if two criteria are met: first, the gas price exceeds 275 euros for two weeks and, second, the spread between the TTF price and global liquefied natural gas (LNG) price is 58 euros ($60) or more for more than 10 trading days.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

European Union Price Italy Hub Gas Market Agreement

Recent Stories

British medic set to train to become first 'parast ..

British medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

10 minutes ago
 Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Con ..

Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Confirmed Relevance of Format - K ..

9 minutes ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Re ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Refiners Boost Fuel Inventories ..

9 minutes ago
 Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operatio ..

Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

11 minutes ago
 CSTO Leaders Discussed Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan Confl ..

CSTO Leaders Discussed Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan Conflict, Settlement Work Continues ..

11 minutes ago
 Putin Says Discussed With Pashinyan Unblocking of ..

Putin Says Discussed With Pashinyan Unblocking of Transport Routes, Crisis Settl ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.