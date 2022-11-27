UrduPoint.com

Japan Starts Talks On Increasing Medium-Term Defense Budget To $287Bln - Reports

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Japan Starts Talks on Increasing Medium-Term Defense Budget to $287Bln - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2022) The Japanese government and the ruling party coalition have begun discussions on increasing the country's medium-term defense budget to over 40 trillion Yen ($287.5 billion) over the next five years amid tensions in the region, the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported on Sunday, citing informed sources.

Currently, Japan's medium-term budget spending on defense amounts to 27.47 trillion yen. The Japanese Defense Ministry has reportedly proposed an increase in the program to around 48 trillion yen to improve the country's defense capability, but the Finance Ministry has voiced a sum of 35 trillion yen ($251.57 billion) as the most realistic amount.

However, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party has insisted that the total defense spending until the 2027 fiscal year cannot be "less than 40 trillion yen," which would demonstrate Tokyo's strong commitment to strengthening its defense capabilities, the media outlet reported.

In addition, the Japanese defense ministry requested a budget of 5.595 trillion yen for the next fiscal year, which will last from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

The sum exceeds the 2022 spending and may become the country's largest defense budget ever. Moreover, the amount of 5.595 trillion is not considered as final, as it includes only those expenses the Japanese authorities are ready to disclose. The government has also set specific goals whose costs are not made public. In this regard, the total defense spending for the next fiscal year is likely to reach 6.5 trillion yen.

For the subsequent, 2024 fiscal year, the Japanese defense ministry may reportedly request a budget of 6 trillion yen, excluding spending on goals that are not publicly disclosed. Tokyo also plans to increase the amount of requested budget even more each subsequent financial year to eventually reach the mark of 2% of GDP.

By the end of 2022, the Japanese authorities have to submit three updated documents on defense, including the national security strategy, the national defense program guidelines and the medium-term defense program.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget Tokyo Japan March April May Sunday Media From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

3 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

12 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

12 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

12 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.