Jeff Bezos Says He Will Give Away Majority of Fortune During Lifetime - CNN

Published November 14, 2022

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said he would give away the majority of his fortune during his lifetime in a CNN interview that aired Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said he would give away the majority of his fortune during his lifetime in a CNN interview that aired Monday.

Bezos said that he was "building the capacity to be able to give away this money.

" The hard part, he added, was figuring out how to do it effectively.

The interview marked the first time that Bezos announced he would give away the majority of his $124 billion fortune.

He has been criticized for not signing the Giving Pledge started by Bill and Melinda Gates in 2010, in which the wealthiest of Americans promise to give away at least half of their fortune during their lifetime.

