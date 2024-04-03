Open Menu

Journalists Delegation Calls On Jam Kamal

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 09:53 PM

Journalists delegation calls on Jam Kamal

Azhar Jatoi, the newly elected President of the National Press Club on Thursday led a delegation to meet with Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Azhar Jatoi, the newly elected President of the National Press Club on Thursday led a delegation to meet with Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

The meeting, attended by key officials from both sides, focused on fostering collaboration between the media and government for effective communication and transparency in trade and commerce-related matters, said a press release issued here.

During the discussion, Azhar Jatoi emphasized the importance of a strong relationship between the National Press Club and the Ministry of Commerce, pledging to facilitate close coordination in the future.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan echoed this sentiment, highlighting the vital role of the press in informing the public about government initiatives and policies.

President Azhar Jatoi underscored the National Press Club's role in representing journalists and facilitating constructive dialogue between the media and policymakers.

The meeting concluded with a mutual pledge to maintain open lines of communication and collaborate on initiatives aimed at promoting economic growth and development through effective media engagement.

