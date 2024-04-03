Journalists Delegation Calls On Jam Kamal
Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 09:53 PM
Azhar Jatoi, the newly elected President of the National Press Club on Thursday led a delegation to meet with Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Azhar Jatoi, the newly elected President of the National Press Club on Thursday led a delegation to meet with Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan.
The meeting, attended by key officials from both sides, focused on fostering collaboration between the media and government for effective communication and transparency in trade and commerce-related matters, said a press release issued here.
During the discussion, Azhar Jatoi emphasized the importance of a strong relationship between the National Press Club and the Ministry of Commerce, pledging to facilitate close coordination in the future.
Minister Jam Kamal Khan echoed this sentiment, highlighting the vital role of the press in informing the public about government initiatives and policies.
President Azhar Jatoi underscored the National Press Club's role in representing journalists and facilitating constructive dialogue between the media and policymakers.
The meeting concluded with a mutual pledge to maintain open lines of communication and collaborate on initiatives aimed at promoting economic growth and development through effective media engagement.
Recent Stories
Custom deptt seize 80 vehicles, non custom paid items worth Rs 700 million
BZU orgainzes Holy Quran recitation competition
General (R) Tariq Shafi visits Dr Khurram Tariq President Faisalabad Chamber of ..
Oil prices hit fresh five-month high
Central Chairman PHMA grieved
Romina Khurshid Alam appointed as Coordinator to PM on Climate Change
Non-Formal Education Statistics Report to be launched today
Scouting is dynamic movement: Dr Khurram Tariq
Police arrest offender under parents’ protection law
Muqam assumes additional charge of Ministry of Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltista ..
Manhole Cleanliness: Two labourers died of suffocation
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till tomorrow
More Stories From Business
-
Oil prices hit fresh five-month high7 minutes ago
-
Scouting is dynamic movement: Dr Khurram Tariq10 minutes ago
-
PRA achieves 26 per cent growth in revenue collection2 hours ago
-
Stocks fluctuate on rates outlook, Taiwan quake2 hours ago
-
ICCI NEOC role in emergency response, disaster management2 hours ago
-
KP Govt likely to increase BRT service fare2 hours ago
-
Govt taking practical steps for development of textile sector: Awais Leghari3 hours ago
-
Speakers for increase in FED to mitigate pervasive health hazards4 hours ago
-
Work Readiness Programme: Training empowering women for employment concludes4 hours ago
-
Gold hits record peak, oil rises on geopolitical tensions4 hours ago
-
Eurozone stocks win inflation boost; Asia hit by Taiwan quake4 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Netherlands agree to explore new opportunities for partnership5 hours ago