Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Movements Report

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 05:04 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Kota Nilam Container Ship

Cma Cgm RacineContainer Ship

Botany Bay Container Ship

Silvia Glory General Cargo

SHIPS SAILED:

Diyala

Oriental Marguerite

Livadi

Cma Cgm Racine

Kota Nilam

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Silvia Glory 02 06 20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Gs Avenue 02 06 20 D/1500 White Sprit

Szczecin Trader 20 06 20 Container

Rome Express 02 06 20 Container

Bow Cardinal 03 06 20 D/14000 Chem

Telemann 03-06-20 Container

Greenwich Bridge 03-06-20 Container

Nacc Poros 03-06-20 L/7000 Cement

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 65,505 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 14,834 Metric Tons of export cargo and 50,671 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 18,705 9,768 28,473

Bulk Cargo 3,286 146 3,432

Canola 4,180 ------ 4,180

Clinkers ----- 4,920 4,920

Di Ammonium Phos Dap ----- ------ -----

Oil/Liquid Cargo 24,500 - 24,500

