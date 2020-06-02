Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 05:04 PM
Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours
on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Kota Nilam Container Ship
Cma Cgm RacineContainer Ship
Botany Bay Container Ship
Silvia Glory General Cargo
SHIPS SAILED:
Diyala
Oriental Marguerite
Livadi
Cma Cgm Racine
Kota Nilam
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Silvia Glory 02 06 20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Gs Avenue 02 06 20 D/1500 White Sprit
Szczecin Trader 20 06 20 Container
Rome Express 02 06 20 Container
Bow Cardinal 03 06 20 D/14000 Chem
Telemann 03-06-20 Container
Greenwich Bridge 03-06-20 Container
Nacc Poros 03-06-20 L/7000 Cement
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 65,505 Metric Tons.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 14,834 Metric Tons of export cargo and 50,671 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 18,705 9,768 28,473
Bulk Cargo 3,286 146 3,432
Canola 4,180 ------ 4,180
Clinkers ----- 4,920 4,920
Di Ammonium Phos Dap ----- ------ -----
Oil/Liquid Cargo 24,500 - 24,500