Karachi Port Trust Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report 01 July 2021

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 07:29 PM

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Star Antares Fertilizer M.T Shalamar Tanker Evropi Clinkers Kyoto Express Container Ship AS Sicilia Container Ship Dae Won Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Diyyinah 1 FMT Gumuldur OEL Kedarnath Oocl Memphis EXPECTED SAILING: date Glorious Hope 01-07-21 Ital Lirica 01-07-21 Kyoto Express 01-07-21 X-Press Bardsey 01-07-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Date Cargo Magic Star 01-07-21 D/2000 Carbon Black Osaka 01-07-21 D/L Container Mol Grandeur 01-07-21 D/L Container Xin Qing Dao 01-07-21 D/L Container Leo Paramount 01-07-21 D/L Container Nilos P 02-07-21 D/L Container Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 220,158 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 75,777 Metric Tons of export cargo and 144,381 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 65,827 59,259 125,086 BULK CARGO 2,604 ---- 2,604 CLINKERS ------- 8,382 8,382 DAP 22,674 ------ 22,674 CEMENT ------ 5,536 5,536 ROCK PHOSPHATE 12,890 ----- 12,890 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 40,386 2,600 42,986

