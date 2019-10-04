UrduPoint.com
Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 04 Oct 2019

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: MOL Grandeur Container Ship Xin Los Angles Container Ship Halil Sahin Fertilizer Liana Tanker M.T Karachi Tanker Wehr Schulau Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Cma Cgm Medea Huanghai Developer Seacon 7 APL LE Havre CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 126,329 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 41,609 metric tons of export cargo and 84,720 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 52,117 21,309 73,426 Bulk Cargo 2,607 ------ 2,607 Dap 7,872 ------ 7,872 Ammonium Sulphate 232 ------ 232 Clinkers ------ 14,300 14,300 Yellow Peas 290 ------ 290 Oil/Liquid Cargo 21,602 6,000 27,602

