UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Yet To Receive Offers On 'Gas Union' With Russia, Uzbekistan - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Kazakhstan Yet to Receive Offers on 'Gas Union' With Russia, Uzbekistan - Prime Minister

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Kazakh Prime Minister Alihan Smaiylov said on Wednesday that Astana has not yet received any offers on a possible establishment of a "triple gas union" with Russia and Uzbekistan.

"So far, we have not received official proposals on the creation of a triple gas union," Smaiylov told journalists, adding that Kazakhstan will consider the establishment of the union after offers are received.

On November 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in Moscow and discussed the creation of a "triple gas union" with the participation of Uzbekistan to coordinate the transportation of Russian gas through Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Earlier in December, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the idea of the union implies coordination of actions in transport logistics and satisfaction of domestic needs. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan have great potential for cooperation in the gas sphere, including the supply and processing of gas.

Uzbek Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamahmudov said in December that the republic was intending to import gas and electricity from neighboring countries based on commercial contracts, not through any alliance or union.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Import Moscow Russia Astana Vladimir Putin Alliance Uzbekistan Kazakhstan November December Gas From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2023

37 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th January 2023

42 minutes ago
 &#039;Pink Caravan&#039; calls on riders to join 1 ..

&#039;Pink Caravan&#039; calls on riders to join 11th pan-UAE breast cancer awar ..

8 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Printing &amp; ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Printing &amp; Publishing Business Group

9 hours ago
 Foreign assets up 0.41% to AED426 billion in Octob ..

Foreign assets up 0.41% to AED426 billion in October 2022

9 hours ago
 Special Olympics UAE prepares for Special Olympics ..

Special Olympics UAE prepares for Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.