Kazakhstan Yet to Receive Offers on 'Gas Union' With Russia, Uzbekistan - Prime Minister

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Kazakh Prime Minister Alihan Smaiylov said on Wednesday that Astana has not yet received any offers on a possible establishment of a "triple gas union" with Russia and Uzbekistan.

"So far, we have not received official proposals on the creation of a triple gas union," Smaiylov told journalists, adding that Kazakhstan will consider the establishment of the union after offers are received.

On November 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in Moscow and discussed the creation of a "triple gas union" with the participation of Uzbekistan to coordinate the transportation of Russian gas through Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Earlier in December, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the idea of the union implies coordination of actions in transport logistics and satisfaction of domestic needs. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan have great potential for cooperation in the gas sphere, including the supply and processing of gas.

Uzbek Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamahmudov said in December that the republic was intending to import gas and electricity from neighboring countries based on commercial contracts, not through any alliance or union.