Khalid Jamil Appointed Chief (Tax Reforms)

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:47 PM

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Muhammad Khalid Jamil, a BS-20 officer of Inland Revenue Service, as Chief (Tax Reforms), FBR head quarter, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Muhammad Khalid Jamil, a BS-20 officer of Inland Revenue Service, as Chief (Tax Reforms), FBR head quarter, Islamabad.

According to FBR notification issued here Friday, he has relinquished the charge of the post Director (Program Office) and assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notified that Imtiaz Ali Solangi, a BS-20 officer of IR services has assumed the charge of the post Commissioner-IR (Zone-II), Regional Tax Office II, Karachi.

