Kissan Ittehad For Fair Prices To Farmers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2025 | 02:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, Khalid Mahmood Khokhar said on Sunday
that crop cultivation would decline if farmers were not paid fair prices for their
produce.
Speaking at a press conference at Multan Press Club, Khokhar demanded that
farmers be given at least 25 percent profit over production costs.
He said that
reduced rainfall in South Punjab had already lowered crop yields, while excessive
sugarcane cultivation could further deprive other crops of water.
He urged the government to focus on cotton and ensure price protection for wheat,
cotton, rice, and other crops to boost production.
“Farmers play a vital role in national development and their problems must be
addressed on priority basis,” he said.
Pakistan, once an exporter of cotton, was now forced to import it due to declining
production, he added.
Recent Stories
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds
UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday
Emirati humanitarian aid convoy arrives in Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous ..
Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's Lagarde
Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham
MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan
IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment
More Stories From Business
-
Kissan Ittehad for fair prices to farmers1 minute ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 20255 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 20255 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs4,100 to Rs 359,800 per tola18 hours ago
-
Gold prices soar in Pakistan after surge in international markets18 hours ago
-
TRG Brings in Over $100 Million a Year, A Crucial Boost for the Country’s Foreign-Exchange Res ..19 hours ago
-
ICCI urges reforms for better business environment20 hours ago
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb urges govt-academia collaboration to sha ..17 hours ago
-
Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to boosting digital investment21 hours ago
-
FDA embraces digital transformation under PULSE project21 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 August 20251 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 20251 day ago