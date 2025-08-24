Open Menu

Kissan Ittehad For Fair Prices To Farmers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Kissan Ittehad for fair prices to farmers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, Khalid Mahmood Khokhar said on Sunday

that crop cultivation would decline if farmers were not paid fair prices for their

produce.

Speaking at a press conference at Multan Press Club, Khokhar demanded that

farmers be given at least 25 percent profit over production costs.

He said that

reduced rainfall in South Punjab had already lowered crop yields, while excessive

sugarcane cultivation could further deprive other crops of water.

He urged the government to focus on cotton and ensure price protection for wheat,

cotton, rice, and other crops to boost production.

“Farmers play a vital role in national development and their problems must be

addressed on priority basis,” he said.

Pakistan, once an exporter of cotton, was now forced to import it due to declining

production, he added.

