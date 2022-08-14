UrduPoint.com

KP-EZDMC Celebrates Diamond Jubilee Of National Independence

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2022 | 06:20 PM

KP-EZDMC celebrates Diamond Jubilee of national independence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Diamond Jubilee of national independence was celebrated with national zeal and fervor in all economic zones under the auspices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) across the province on Sunday.

Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries & Investments, Abdul Karim Tordher attended flag hoisting ceremony as Chief Guest at Peshawar Economic Zone Office.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KP-EZDMC, Javed Iqbal Khattak alongwith other senior officials and representative from IC&TE Department attended the event.

In his address on the occasion, the Special Assistant to KP CM spoke about the sacrifices rendered by our forefathers, the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the vision of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal which enabled us to have our own country.

He also emphasized on all the factions, to resolve and pledge and give their best for a better tomorrow for Pakistan.

