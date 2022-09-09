KP-EZDMC launches monsoon plantation drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) launched monsoon plantation drive 2022 in Gadoon Economic Zone on Friday.

The company gave 9,000 saplings to the district administration for plantation in other tehsils.

Around 1,200 plants were planted in the Technical College and Social school in Gadoon Economic Zone.

Students of Technical College , DC Swabi, Zone Manager Gadoon, President ZFC, ADC Swabi, DO Social Welfare, AC Topi, DSP Swabi, President Swabi Chamber, Mayor Topi, Ex-Mayor Topi, TMO, SDFO, and Tehsildar were present.