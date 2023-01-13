KP PA panel on industries visits Gadoon Economic Zone

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sardar Muhammad Yousaf Zaman along with members of the committee visited Gadoon Economic Zone, the other day.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak welcomed the Chairman and members of the committee and gave them a detailed presentation about ongoing initiatives of the company and various other issues related to zone and way forward for their resolution, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The Chairman also visited various industries including Saif Textile Pvt Limited and Cherat Packaging Limited-Flexible Packaging Division in Gadoon Economic Zone.

The chairman along with members also inspected the development in the economic zone and appraised the efforts of KP-EZDMC for rapid industrialisation and industrial facilitation in the province.

The Chairman of the PA panel also assured full support towards a prosperous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through industrialisation for economic prosperity and mass job creation in the province.