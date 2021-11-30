UrduPoint.com

KP To Make Value Addition Of Indigenous Raw Material

Sumaira FH 15 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 08:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science and Information Technology Atif Khan has said the provincial government was making efforts for production of value-added products from the raw material of gemstones, fisheries, herbs, fruit & vegetables and micro-hydropower.

Presiding over a meeting held to review progress on new and ongoing projects initiated under Annual Development Programme (ADP) under the Science & Technology Department, he said the step will not only earn foreign exchange for the province, rather will also utilize the expertise of the local experts.

Besides, Secretary S&IT, Amber Ali Khan, Director General (DG) ST&IT, Sajid Hussain and other concerned authorities also attended the meeting.

The provincial minister directed the timely completion of all projects of science and technology.

