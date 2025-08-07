Contaminated Water Irrigation Posing Serious Health Hazards: Experts
Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Speakers at a meeting called for immediate addressing the issue of contaminated
water irrigation for agriculture as it is posing serious health hazards.
Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Sohail Qadir Cheema along
with a three-member delegation from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA),
and Deputy Managing Director (Engineering) Saqib Raza were also present in the
meeting.
Main objective of the meeting was to discuss the plan to establish a modern and
environment-friendly waste water treatment plant in the premises of UAF which
would not only help prevent water wastage but also play a key role in achieving
sustainable development goals for the agriculture sector.
UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali, deans and directors disused water issues
in the agriculture sector and stressed the need for their resolution on urgent basis.
Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that contaminated water for agriculture sector was posing a serious
health threat and water treatment plant project was a great development for the university.
He said the establishment of Waste Water Treatment Plant would not only strengthen
the research programmes of the university but also play an important role in promoting
efficient use of water in the agricultural sector.
He appreciated WASA and JICA’s support and said that such projects would further
strengthen bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Japan and would be helpful
in achieving the goals of environmental sustainability.
WASA Managing Director Sohail Qadir Cheema said the proposed waste water treatment
plant at the University with the support of JICA would be a unique and first-of-its-kind project.
Through this plant, waste water would be purified using modern technology, which would be
used for irrigation of agricultural lands and address health hazards, he added.
He said the project would prove to be a milestone in the fields of environmental protection,
better use of water resources, and agricultural research. Through this plant, students would
get practical training and research opportunities in the fields of water treatment technologies,
he added.
During meeting, the JICA delegation gave a detailed briefing on the technical details of the
project, financial resources, and its potential environmental and agricultural benefits.
The delegation assured that JICA would provide modern technology and its technical
expertise for the project so that the plant would not only be efficient but also provide
sustainable results on a long-term basis.
All parties participating in the meeting agreed that this project would be a wonderful
example of cooperation among UAF, WASA and JICA.
The project would not only introduce modern water management practices but also
serve as a role model for increasing agricultural production and environmental protection.
