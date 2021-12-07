KPRA launches 3-day registration drive in Peshawar

To facilitate taxpayers and to provide on-spot registration to unregistered taxpayers associated with the services sector in Peshawar, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has launched a three-day registration drive on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :To facilitate taxpayers and to provide on-spot registration to unregistered taxpayers associated with the services sector in Peshawar, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has launched a three-day registration drive on Tuesday.

On the day first of the drive, the teams of KPRA visited premises of businesses associated with the services sector in Peshawar to create awareness and provide an on-spot registration facility at door step.

On special directives of Director General KPRA Fayyaz Ali Shah, three teams of the Authority visited businesses located on University Road, Hayatabad, University Town and Abdara Road.

The teams set-up mobile registration centres where on-spot registration facility was provided to unregistered business owners, associated with services sectors, who had not registered with the authority.

The three days registration drive will continue until Thursday evening in Peshawar in which KPRA registration teams will visit each and every market and business centre of the city to create awareness regarding tax paying among the people.

The aim of the registration drive is to create awareness among the masses for tax acculturation in the province and to strengthen the revenue base of the government for providing better services to the people.

"We consider the taxpayers as our stakeholders and facilitating them is the aim of this drive" said Fayyaz Ali Shah in his message adding that people associated with the services sector should take benefit of the drive and get their businesses registered with KPRA to take part in strengthening and development of their province and country.

The registration team would set-up their camp at Zaiqa Restaurant located on Ring Road on Wednesday and the teams would visit businesses located on Ring Road. People associated with the services sector can visit the camp and get instant registration.