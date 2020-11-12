KPT shipping intelligence report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Thursday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-I Lahore D. Crude Oil PNSC 09/11/20

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

2/3 Diamond Gate D. Wheat Northsatr 09/11/20

4 Unison Jasper D. Dap Crystal Sea 04/11/20

5 Argo B D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 08/11/20

10/11 Nord Sirius D. Wheat Alpine 09/11/20

11/12 Antigoni B D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 07/11/20

13/14 Arrow Lady D. Wheat East Wind 04/11/20

16/17 Minoan Grace D. Sugar Northstar 07/11/20

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

20/21 Ps Valletta D. seeds Northsatr 08/11/20

24 Pioner Star L. Cement Crystal Sea 09/11/20

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

28/29 Shiling D.

L. Cnt. Ocean Sea 11/11/20

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER: (Geared).

Ubena Golden 14/11/20 Not Sched 240 Cnt. 325 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Malcolm Alpine 12/11/20 Not Sched 17,000 P.Cargo Nil

WHEAT:

Emmakris III Northsatr 12/11/20 Not Sched 63,000 Nil

Brigitte Northsatr 13/11/20 Not Sched 54,700 Nil

CEMENT:

Stove Tide OC-Services 12/11/20 Not Sched Nil 40,000

CLINKER:

Xing Hao Hai OC-Services 12/11/20 Not Sched Nil 55,000

Pan Crocus OC-Services 16/11/20 Not Sched Nil 55,000

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Fos Spirit Oil Tanker High Seas -- 11/10/20 12:15 1

Arihant Oil Tanker Alpine -- 05/11/20 12:00 2

Sunray Oil Tanker GAC -- 11/11/20 01:25 3

LEGEND:

1 Shifted from Berth No.2/3 to O/A

2 Shifted from Berth No.2 To O/A

3 Shifted from Berth OP-II To O/A