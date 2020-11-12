KPT Shipping Intelligence Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 12:30 PM
The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Thursday.
ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)
OP-I Lahore D. Crude Oil PNSC 09/11/20
ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):
2/3 Diamond Gate D. Wheat Northsatr 09/11/20
4 Unison Jasper D. Dap Crystal Sea 04/11/20
5 Argo B D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 08/11/20
10/11 Nord Sirius D. Wheat Alpine 09/11/20
11/12 Antigoni B D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 07/11/20
13/14 Arrow Lady D. Wheat East Wind 04/11/20
16/17 Minoan Grace D. Sugar Northstar 07/11/20
ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):
Berth Vacant...
ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):
Berth Vacant...
ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):
20/21 Ps Valletta D. seeds Northsatr 08/11/20
24 Pioner Star L. Cement Crystal Sea 09/11/20
ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):
28/29 Shiling D.
L. Cnt. Ocean Sea 11/11/20
EXPECTED ARRIVALS:
CONTAINER: (Geared).
Ubena Golden 14/11/20 Not Sched 240 Cnt. 325 Cnt.
GENERAL CARGO:
Malcolm Alpine 12/11/20 Not Sched 17,000 P.Cargo Nil
WHEAT:
Emmakris III Northsatr 12/11/20 Not Sched 63,000 Nil
Brigitte Northsatr 13/11/20 Not Sched 54,700 Nil
CEMENT:
Stove Tide OC-Services 12/11/20 Not Sched Nil 40,000
CLINKER:
Xing Hao Hai OC-Services 12/11/20 Not Sched Nil 55,000
Pan Crocus OC-Services 16/11/20 Not Sched Nil 55,000
SHIPS OFF PORT:
Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival
Time Remarks
Fos Spirit Oil Tanker High Seas -- 11/10/20 12:15 1
Arihant Oil Tanker Alpine -- 05/11/20 12:00 2
Sunray Oil Tanker GAC -- 11/11/20 01:25 3
LEGEND:
1 Shifted from Berth No.2/3 to O/A
2 Shifted from Berth No.2 To O/A
3 Shifted from Berth OP-II To O/A