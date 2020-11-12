UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Shipping Intelligence Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 12:30 PM

KPT shipping intelligence report

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Thursday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-I Lahore D. Crude Oil PNSC 09/11/20

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

2/3 Diamond Gate D. Wheat Northsatr 09/11/20

4 Unison Jasper D. Dap Crystal Sea 04/11/20

5 Argo B D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 08/11/20

10/11 Nord Sirius D. Wheat Alpine 09/11/20

11/12 Antigoni B D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 07/11/20

13/14 Arrow Lady D. Wheat East Wind 04/11/20

16/17 Minoan Grace D. Sugar Northstar 07/11/20

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

20/21 Ps Valletta D. seeds Northsatr 08/11/20

24 Pioner Star L. Cement Crystal Sea 09/11/20

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

28/29 Shiling D.

L. Cnt. Ocean Sea 11/11/20

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER: (Geared).

Ubena Golden 14/11/20 Not Sched 240 Cnt. 325 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Malcolm Alpine 12/11/20 Not Sched 17,000 P.Cargo Nil

WHEAT:

Emmakris III Northsatr 12/11/20 Not Sched 63,000 Nil

Brigitte Northsatr 13/11/20 Not Sched 54,700 Nil

CEMENT:

Stove Tide OC-Services 12/11/20 Not Sched Nil 40,000

CLINKER:

Xing Hao Hai OC-Services 12/11/20 Not Sched Nil 55,000

Pan Crocus OC-Services 16/11/20 Not Sched Nil 55,000

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Fos Spirit Oil Tanker High Seas -- 11/10/20 12:15 1

Arihant Oil Tanker Alpine -- 05/11/20 12:00 2

Sunray Oil Tanker GAC -- 11/11/20 01:25 3

LEGEND:

1 Shifted from Berth No.2/3 to O/A

2 Shifted from Berth No.2 To O/A

3 Shifted from Berth OP-II To O/A

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Oil Jasper Nord Valletta Alpine Gold From Wheat Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Limited Karachi Port P

Recent Stories

Death toll of coronavirus mounts to 1,302 in KP: H ..

3 minutes ago

Corpse of unknown person recovered

3 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan' popularity in GB bringing together ..

3 minutes ago

Argentinian President Self-Isolates After Contact ..

3 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 51.81 million

33 minutes ago

Asad Umar asks political leaders to demonstrate re ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.