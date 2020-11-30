UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Shipping Intelligence Report

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 12:22 PM

KPT shipping intelligence report

hours on Monday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-I Bhairavi D.Chemical Alpine 28/11/20

OP-II Velos Sapphire D.Mogas Alpine 27/11/20

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

1 Sofia D. Chemical Trans Maritime 27/11/20

2/3 Ts Delta D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 19/11/20

4/5 Nord Sirius D. Wheat Alpine 20/11/20

10/11 Ince Il Gaz D. Wheat Northstar 20/11/20

11/12 Sorsi D. Wheat East Wind 27/11/20

13/14 Densa Jaugar D. Wheat Sea Care 26/11/20

14/15 Crown Voyager L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 26/11/20

14/15 Szczecin Trader L. L.Cnt. Golden 28/11/20

16/17 Brigitte D. Wheat Northstar 26/11/20

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

6/7 As Sicilia D.L. Cnt. East Wind 27/11/20

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

SAPT-3 Hyundai Privilege D. L. Cnt. United Marine 28/11/20

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

21 Team Challenge D. Phosphate WMA Shipcare 24/11/20

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

26/27 Greenwich Bridge D.L.Cnt. OC-Network 27/11/20

28/29 Northern Discovery D.L.Cnt. Hapag Llyd 27/11/20

29/30 Msc Nicole D.

L.Cnt. Msc Pak 27/11/20

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Ever Ursula Green Pak 30/11/20 Not Sched 1,000 Cnt. 900 Cnt.

FERTILIZER:

Zilos Wma Shipcare 01/12/20 Not Sched 37,300 Dap Nil

CEMENT:

Ak Hamburg Crystal Sea 30/11/20 Not Sched Nil 7,800

ROCK/PHOSPHATE:

Union Trader WMA Shipcare 30/11/20 Not Sched 51,810 Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Diamond Gate Bulk Ships Northstar -- 14/11/20 15:00 1

Ts Delta Bulk Ships Bulk-Sh. -- 29/11/20 17:05 2

Idc Diamond Clinker OC-Services -- 26/11/20 19:30 -

Team Challenge Container (Gearless) Wma Shipcare-- 29/11/20 09:15 3

Antigoni B Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 16/11/20 18:20 4

Senaur Cebi Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 17/11/20 12:55 -

Fos Spirit Oil Tanker High Seas -- 11/10/20 12:15 5

Bright Venture Wheat Northstar -- 19/11/20 10:20 -

Star Omicron Wheat East Wind -- 20/11/20 15:54 -

LEGEND:

1 Shifted from Berth No.2/3 to O/A

2 Shifted from Berth No.2/3 to O/A

3 Shifted from Berth No.21 to O/A

4 Shifted from Berth No.11/12 to O/A

5 Shifted from Berth No.2/3 to O/A

