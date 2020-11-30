KPT Shipping Intelligence Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :: The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued
the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700
hours on Monday.
ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)
OP-I Bhairavi D.Chemical Alpine 28/11/20
OP-II Velos Sapphire D.Mogas Alpine 27/11/20
ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):
1 Sofia D. Chemical Trans Maritime 27/11/20
2/3 Ts Delta D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 19/11/20
4/5 Nord Sirius D. Wheat Alpine 20/11/20
10/11 Ince Il Gaz D. Wheat Northstar 20/11/20
11/12 Sorsi D. Wheat East Wind 27/11/20
13/14 Densa Jaugar D. Wheat Sea Care 26/11/20
14/15 Crown Voyager L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 26/11/20
14/15 Szczecin Trader L. L.Cnt. Golden 28/11/20
16/17 Brigitte D. Wheat Northstar 26/11/20
ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):
6/7 As Sicilia D.L. Cnt. East Wind 27/11/20
ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):
SAPT-3 Hyundai Privilege D. L. Cnt. United Marine 28/11/20
ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):
21 Team Challenge D. Phosphate WMA Shipcare 24/11/20
ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):
26/27 Greenwich Bridge D.L.Cnt. OC-Network 27/11/20
28/29 Northern Discovery D.L.Cnt. Hapag Llyd 27/11/20
29/30 Msc Nicole D.
L.Cnt. Msc Pak 27/11/20
EXPECTED ARRIVALS:
CONTAINER (GEARLESS):
Ever Ursula Green Pak 30/11/20 Not Sched 1,000 Cnt. 900 Cnt.
FERTILIZER:
Zilos Wma Shipcare 01/12/20 Not Sched 37,300 Dap Nil
CEMENT:
Ak Hamburg Crystal Sea 30/11/20 Not Sched Nil 7,800
ROCK/PHOSPHATE:
Union Trader WMA Shipcare 30/11/20 Not Sched 51,810 Nil
SHIPS OFF PORT:
Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival
Time Remarks
Diamond Gate Bulk Ships Northstar -- 14/11/20 15:00 1
Ts Delta Bulk Ships Bulk-Sh. -- 29/11/20 17:05 2
Idc Diamond Clinker OC-Services -- 26/11/20 19:30 -
Team Challenge Container (Gearless) Wma Shipcare-- 29/11/20 09:15 3
Antigoni B Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 16/11/20 18:20 4
Senaur Cebi Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 17/11/20 12:55 -
Fos Spirit Oil Tanker High Seas -- 11/10/20 12:15 5
Bright Venture Wheat Northstar -- 19/11/20 10:20 -
Star Omicron Wheat East Wind -- 20/11/20 15:54 -
LEGEND:
1 Shifted from Berth No.2/3 to O/A
2 Shifted from Berth No.2/3 to O/A
3 Shifted from Berth No.21 to O/A
4 Shifted from Berth No.11/12 to O/A
5 Shifted from Berth No.2/3 to O/A