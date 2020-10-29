KPT Shipping Movements Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Costas General Cargo
Marmoratai General Cargo
Gdynia Trader Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Rana
M.T Lahore
Marmoratai
Castor N
Southampton Express
Green Belt
Mol Grandeur
Costas
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
M.T Karachi 29/10/20
Gulf Trader 29/10/20
Gdynia Trader 29/10/20
Ulanga 30/10/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Kouros 29/10/20 D/30000 Mogas
XIN Shanghai 29/10/20 D/L Container
Kedros 29/10/20 D/58200 Wheat
Northern Discovery 30/10/20 D/L Container
Cosco Rotterdam 30/10/20 D/L Container
Minoan Grace 30/10/20 D/52500 Sugar
Ionic Storm 30/10/20 L/55000 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 159,551 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 40,809 Metric Tons of export cargo and 118,742 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 24,064 40,749 64,813
B.Bulk Cargo 9,121 60 9,181
Clinkers ------ ------ ------
DAP 12,745 ------ 12,745
Wheat 11,309 ------ 11,309
Sugar 1,593 ------ 1,593
Oil/Liquid Cargo 59,910 ------ 59,910