KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Costas General Cargo

Marmoratai General Cargo

Gdynia Trader Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Rana

M.T Lahore

Marmoratai

Castor N

Southampton Express

Green Belt

Mol Grandeur

Costas

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

M.T Karachi 29/10/20

Gulf Trader 29/10/20

Gdynia Trader 29/10/20

Ulanga 30/10/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Kouros 29/10/20 D/30000 Mogas

XIN Shanghai 29/10/20 D/L Container

Kedros 29/10/20 D/58200 Wheat

Northern Discovery 30/10/20 D/L Container

Cosco Rotterdam 30/10/20 D/L Container

Minoan Grace 30/10/20 D/52500 Sugar

Ionic Storm 30/10/20 L/55000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 159,551 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 40,809 Metric Tons of export cargo and 118,742 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 24,064 40,749 64,813

B.Bulk Cargo 9,121 60 9,181

Clinkers ------ ------ ------

DAP 12,745 ------ 12,745

Wheat 11,309 ------ 11,309

Sugar 1,593 ------ 1,593

Oil/Liquid Cargo 59,910 ------ 59,910