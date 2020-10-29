UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 03:12 PM

KPT shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Costas General Cargo

Marmoratai General Cargo

Gdynia Trader Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Rana

M.T Lahore

Marmoratai

Castor N

Southampton Express

Green Belt

Mol Grandeur

Costas

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

M.T Karachi 29/10/20

Gulf Trader 29/10/20

Gdynia Trader 29/10/20

Ulanga 30/10/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Kouros 29/10/20 D/30000 Mogas

XIN Shanghai 29/10/20 D/L Container

Kedros 29/10/20 D/58200 Wheat

Northern Discovery 30/10/20 D/L Container

Cosco Rotterdam 30/10/20 D/L Container

Minoan Grace 30/10/20 D/52500 Sugar

Ionic Storm 30/10/20 L/55000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 159,551 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 40,809 Metric Tons of export cargo and 118,742 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 24,064 40,749 64,813

B.Bulk Cargo 9,121 60 9,181

Clinkers ------ ------ ------

DAP 12,745 ------ 12,745

Wheat 11,309 ------ 11,309

Sugar 1,593 ------ 1,593

Oil/Liquid Cargo 59,910 ------ 59,910

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Storm Import Shanghai Rotterdam Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Maulana Fazl says PDM will break all previous reco ..

12 minutes ago

Nation united against enemy's cowardly acts of vio ..

2 minutes ago

45th Int'l Rehmat-ul-Lil-Aalamin (PBUH) Conference ..

2 minutes ago

Sri Lanka capital to go into lockdown after virus ..

2 minutes ago

COAS calls on PM Imran Khan

35 minutes ago

DC for making anti polio campaign successful

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.