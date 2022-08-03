KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2022 | 04:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Pisces Leader car Carrier
Jolly Quarzo Container Ship
GFS Prestige Container Ship
NCC Tabuk Tanker
AL Salam II Tanker
TAN Hinh 259 General Cargo
SHIPS SAILED:
English Bay
Hyundai Oakland
Dalian
M.T Quetta
Piscess Leader
M.T Karachi
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
California Trader 03-08-2022
Jolly Quarzo 03-08-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
AL Shaffiah 03-08-2022 D/18210 Chemical
Naeba Galaxy 03-08-2022 L/12000 Ethanol
Hyundai Bangkok 03-08-2022 D/L Container
Spirit 04-08-2022 L/30500 Ethanol
Oriental Hibiscus 04-08-2022 L/13500 Ethanol
Long Beach Trader 04-08-2022 D/L Container
MSC Malin 04-08-2022 D/L Container
Gulf Barakah 04-08-2022 D/L Container
BAO Ning Ling 04-08-2022 D/9550 General Cargo
Spiekeroog 04-08-2022 L/49 Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 114,813 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 27,443 Metric Tons of export cargo and 87,370 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 46,690 25,881 72,571
Bulk Cargo 3,518 350 3,868
Corn -------- 1,212 1,212
Wheat 7,828 ------- 7,828
Yellow Soya Bean Seeds 4,215 ------- 4,215
Oil& Liquid Cargo 25,119 ------- 25,119