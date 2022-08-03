UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2022 | 04:20 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Pisces Leader car Carrier

Jolly Quarzo Container Ship

GFS Prestige Container Ship

NCC Tabuk Tanker

AL Salam II Tanker

TAN Hinh 259 General Cargo

SHIPS SAILED:

English Bay

Hyundai Oakland

Dalian

M.T Quetta

Piscess Leader

M.T Karachi

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

California Trader 03-08-2022

Jolly Quarzo 03-08-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

AL Shaffiah 03-08-2022 D/18210 Chemical

Naeba Galaxy 03-08-2022 L/12000 Ethanol

Hyundai Bangkok 03-08-2022 D/L Container

Spirit 04-08-2022 L/30500 Ethanol

Oriental Hibiscus 04-08-2022 L/13500 Ethanol

Long Beach Trader 04-08-2022 D/L Container

MSC Malin 04-08-2022 D/L Container

Gulf Barakah 04-08-2022 D/L Container

BAO Ning Ling 04-08-2022 D/9550 General Cargo

Spiekeroog 04-08-2022 L/49 Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 114,813 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 27,443 Metric Tons of export cargo and 87,370 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 46,690 25,881 72,571

Bulk Cargo 3,518 350 3,868

Corn -------- 1,212 1,212

Wheat 7,828 ------- 7,828

Yellow Soya Bean Seeds 4,215 ------- 4,215

Oil& Liquid Cargo 25,119 ------- 25,119

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Car Tabuk Bangkok Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priorit ..

Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priority for OIC

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaib ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaibi, WDO Executive Director and ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of F ..

OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of Famine in Somalia

1 hour ago
 Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in ..

Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in Pakistan and why the HUAWEI n ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 ..

Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 Asia Cup

1 hour ago
 vivo Y55 Wins Youth’s Hearts in Pakistan

Vivo Y55 Wins Youth’s Hearts in Pakistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.