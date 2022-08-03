KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Pisces Leader car Carrier

Jolly Quarzo Container Ship

GFS Prestige Container Ship

NCC Tabuk Tanker

AL Salam II Tanker

TAN Hinh 259 General Cargo

SHIPS SAILED:

English Bay

Hyundai Oakland

Dalian

M.T Quetta

Piscess Leader

M.T Karachi

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

California Trader 03-08-2022

Jolly Quarzo 03-08-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

AL Shaffiah 03-08-2022 D/18210 Chemical

Naeba Galaxy 03-08-2022 L/12000 Ethanol

Hyundai Bangkok 03-08-2022 D/L Container

Spirit 04-08-2022 L/30500 Ethanol

Oriental Hibiscus 04-08-2022 L/13500 Ethanol

Long Beach Trader 04-08-2022 D/L Container

MSC Malin 04-08-2022 D/L Container

Gulf Barakah 04-08-2022 D/L Container

BAO Ning Ling 04-08-2022 D/9550 General Cargo

Spiekeroog 04-08-2022 L/49 Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 114,813 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 27,443 Metric Tons of export cargo and 87,370 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 46,690 25,881 72,571

Bulk Cargo 3,518 350 3,868

Corn -------- 1,212 1,212

Wheat 7,828 ------- 7,828

Yellow Soya Bean Seeds 4,215 ------- 4,215

Oil& Liquid Cargo 25,119 ------- 25,119