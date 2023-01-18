KPT shipping movements report

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2023 | 02:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Henrika Container Ship

Delos Wave Container Ship

Gulf Barakah Container Ship

MSC Michigan VII Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Safeen Prize

Berl Inexpress

ABU AL Abyad

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

TSS Shams 18-01-2023

Gulf Barakah 19-01-2023

M.T Mardan 19-01-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Chem Ranger 18-01-2023 L/3500 Ethanol

Kyoto Express 18-01-2023 D/L Container

OOCL Atlanta 18-01-2023 D/L Container

X-press Bardsey 18-01-2023 D/L Container

Anna 18-01-2023 D/285 Project Cargo

Mandarin Dalian 18-01-2023 D/25341 General Cargo

Northern Jamboree 19-01-2023 D/L Container

X-Press Anglesey 19-01-2023 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 195,991 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 51,294 Metric Tons of export cargo and 144,697 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 68,147 44,367 112,514

Bulk Cargo 7,281 150 7,431

Canola 2,806 ------ 2,806

Cement ------ 2,042 2,042

Clinkers ------- 4,735 4,735

Soya Bean Seeds 6,488 ------- 6,488

Wheat 6,795 ------- 6,795

Oil & Liquid Cargo 53,180 ------- 53,180

