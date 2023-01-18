KPT Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2023 | 02:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Henrika Container Ship
Delos Wave Container Ship
Gulf Barakah Container Ship
MSC Michigan VII Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Safeen Prize
Berl Inexpress
ABU AL Abyad
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
TSS Shams 18-01-2023
Gulf Barakah 19-01-2023
M.T Mardan 19-01-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Chem Ranger 18-01-2023 L/3500 Ethanol
Kyoto Express 18-01-2023 D/L Container
OOCL Atlanta 18-01-2023 D/L Container
X-press Bardsey 18-01-2023 D/L Container
Anna 18-01-2023 D/285 Project Cargo
Mandarin Dalian 18-01-2023 D/25341 General Cargo
Northern Jamboree 19-01-2023 D/L Container
X-Press Anglesey 19-01-2023 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 195,991 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 51,294 Metric Tons of export cargo and 144,697 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 68,147 44,367 112,514
Bulk Cargo 7,281 150 7,431
Canola 2,806 ------ 2,806
Cement ------ 2,042 2,042
Clinkers ------- 4,735 4,735
Soya Bean Seeds 6,488 ------- 6,488
Wheat 6,795 ------- 6,795
Oil & Liquid Cargo 53,180 ------- 53,180