KPT Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2023 | 03:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
CAPE Fulmar Container Ship
Maroudio Canola
Atlantic Muse Tanker
Kota Megah Container Ship
Ginga Jaguar Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
M.T Mardan
M.T Quetta
Amagi Galaxy
CMA CGM Rabelais
RDO Endeavour
Hakuna Matata
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
OOCL Charleston 08-02-2023
CAPE Fulmar 08-02-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
GC Beryl 08-02-2023 D/12000 Chemical
Flc Longivity 08-02-2023 L/55000 Clinkers
Europa Bay 08-02-2023 L/55000 Clinkers
Seaspan Chiba 09-02-2023 D/L Container
XIN Chang SHU 09-02-2023 D/L Container
Prague Express 09-02-2023 D/L Container
YU Peng 09-02-2023 L/4885 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 86,198 metric tons.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 36,781 metric tons of export cargo and 49,417 metric tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 22,754 28,981 51,735
Bulk Cargo ------- 100 100
Canola 12,531 ------- 12,531
Chickpeas 512 ------- 512
Iron Ore 5,071 ------- 5,071
Rice ------- 946 946
TALC Power ------- 6,754 6,754
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 8,549 ------- 8,549