KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

CAPE Fulmar Container Ship

Maroudio Canola

Atlantic Muse Tanker

Kota Megah Container Ship

Ginga Jaguar Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

M.T Mardan

M.T Quetta

Amagi Galaxy

CMA CGM Rabelais

RDO Endeavour

Hakuna Matata

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

OOCL Charleston 08-02-2023

CAPE Fulmar 08-02-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

GC Beryl 08-02-2023 D/12000 Chemical

Flc Longivity 08-02-2023 L/55000 Clinkers

Europa Bay 08-02-2023 L/55000 Clinkers

Seaspan Chiba 09-02-2023 D/L Container

XIN Chang SHU 09-02-2023 D/L Container

Prague Express 09-02-2023 D/L Container

YU Peng 09-02-2023 L/4885 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 86,198 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 36,781 metric tons of export cargo and 49,417 metric tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 22,754 28,981 51,735

Bulk Cargo ------- 100 100

Canola 12,531 ------- 12,531

Chickpeas 512 ------- 512

Iron Ore 5,071 ------- 5,071

Rice ------- 946 946

TALC Power ------- 6,754 6,754

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 8,549 ------- 8,549