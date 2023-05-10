KPT shipping movements report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

FPMC S Amber Tanker

Xin Chang Shu Container Ship

OOCL Le HavreContainer Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Northern Guard

ESL Kabir

CMB Matsys

PVT Neptune

GFS Prime

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Arman 1010-05-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Synergy Oakland 10-05-2023 D/L Container

Llympia 10-05-2023 D/L Container

Copiapo 10-05-2023 D/L Container

KMTC Mundra 10-05-2023 D/L Container

New Liulinhai 10-05-2023 L/55000 Clinkers

Horin Trader 11-05-2023 L/4500 Ethanol

Sea Ambition 11-05-2023 D/10500 Chemical

Chemroute Oasis 11-05-2023 D/2200 Base Oil

Al Soor II 11-05-2023 D/10980 Jet Oil

COSCO Thailand 11-05-2023 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 28,195 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 12,575 Metric Tons of export cargo and 15,620 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 9,220 11,975 21,195

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 6,400 600 7,000