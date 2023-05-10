KPT Shipping Movements Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 01:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
FPMC S Amber Tanker
Xin Chang Shu Container Ship
OOCL Le HavreContainer Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Northern Guard
ESL Kabir
CMB Matsys
PVT Neptune
GFS Prime
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Arman 1010-05-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Synergy Oakland 10-05-2023 D/L Container
Llympia 10-05-2023 D/L Container
Copiapo 10-05-2023 D/L Container
KMTC Mundra 10-05-2023 D/L Container
New Liulinhai 10-05-2023 L/55000 Clinkers
Horin Trader 11-05-2023 L/4500 Ethanol
Sea Ambition 11-05-2023 D/10500 Chemical
Chemroute Oasis 11-05-2023 D/2200 Base Oil
Al Soor II 11-05-2023 D/10980 Jet Oil
COSCO Thailand 11-05-2023 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 28,195 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 12,575 Metric Tons of export cargo and 15,620 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 9,220 11,975 21,195
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 6,400 600 7,000