Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2023 | 05:00 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

NYK Vesta Container Ship

Ren Jian 26Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Northern Practise

One Matrix

MTM Colorado

Zhong Gu Jinan

BBC Fuji

Wadi Bani Khalid

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Seamax Westport 22-06-2023

NYK Vesta 22-06-2023

Ren Jian 2622-06-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Oriental Sakura 22-06-2023 D/1500 Chemical

Bow Cedar 22-06-2023 D/3500 Chemical

Synergy Oakland 22-06-2023 D/L Container

MSC Pegasus 22-06-2023 D/L Container

ESL Kabir 22-06-2023D/L Container

SSL Bramputra 22-06-2023D/L Container

Ella 22-06-2023D/L Container

Zhen Hua 1622-06-2023D/8 Heavy Lift

NCC Safa 22-06-2023D/30000 Mogas

Shanghai Voyager 23-06-2023D/L Container

Hyundai Tokyo 23-06-2023D/L Container

Clemens Schulte 23-06-2023D/L Container

SSL Delhi 23-06-2023D/L Container

Momentum Phonex 23-06-2023D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 178,756 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 99,398 Metric Tons of export cargo and 79,358 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Bulk Cargo 44,592 52,819 97,411

Bulk Cargo 10,044 561 10,605

Chickpeas 2,871 ------- 2,871

Clinkers ------- 46,018 46,018

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 21,851 ------ 21,851

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Delhi Import Jian Bani Tokyo Westport Oakland Karachi Port

Recent Stories

UAE launches ‘Andalisia: History and Civilisatio ..

UAE launches ‘Andalisia: History and Civilisation’ initiative

23 minutes ago
 AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow t ..

AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow to pensioners and beneficiaries

1 hour ago
 What problems missing submersible crew may be faci ..

What problems missing submersible crew may be facing?

1 hour ago
 SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of ..

SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of civilians in military courts a ..

2 hours ago
 Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

2 hours ago
‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28 ..

‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28’: Finland’s Climate Envoy

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global ..

PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global Financing Pact Summit'

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

8 hours ago
 realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

17 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business