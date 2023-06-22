KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2023 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
NYK Vesta Container Ship
Ren Jian 26Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Northern Practise
One Matrix
MTM Colorado
Zhong Gu Jinan
BBC Fuji
Wadi Bani Khalid
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Seamax Westport 22-06-2023
NYK Vesta 22-06-2023
Ren Jian 2622-06-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Oriental Sakura 22-06-2023 D/1500 Chemical
Bow Cedar 22-06-2023 D/3500 Chemical
Synergy Oakland 22-06-2023 D/L Container
MSC Pegasus 22-06-2023 D/L Container
ESL Kabir 22-06-2023D/L Container
SSL Bramputra 22-06-2023D/L Container
Ella 22-06-2023D/L Container
Zhen Hua 1622-06-2023D/8 Heavy Lift
NCC Safa 22-06-2023D/30000 Mogas
Shanghai Voyager 23-06-2023D/L Container
Hyundai Tokyo 23-06-2023D/L Container
Clemens Schulte 23-06-2023D/L Container
SSL Delhi 23-06-2023D/L Container
Momentum Phonex 23-06-2023D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 178,756 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 99,398 Metric Tons of export cargo and 79,358 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Bulk Cargo 44,592 52,819 97,411
Bulk Cargo 10,044 561 10,605
Chickpeas 2,871 ------- 2,871
Clinkers ------- 46,018 46,018
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 21,851 ------ 21,851