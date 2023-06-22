KPT shipping movements report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

NYK Vesta Container Ship

Ren Jian 26Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Northern Practise

One Matrix

MTM Colorado

Zhong Gu Jinan

BBC Fuji

Wadi Bani Khalid

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Seamax Westport 22-06-2023

NYK Vesta 22-06-2023

Ren Jian 2622-06-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Oriental Sakura 22-06-2023 D/1500 Chemical

Bow Cedar 22-06-2023 D/3500 Chemical

Synergy Oakland 22-06-2023 D/L Container

MSC Pegasus 22-06-2023 D/L Container

ESL Kabir 22-06-2023D/L Container

SSL Bramputra 22-06-2023D/L Container

Ella 22-06-2023D/L Container

Zhen Hua 1622-06-2023D/8 Heavy Lift

NCC Safa 22-06-2023D/30000 Mogas

Shanghai Voyager 23-06-2023D/L Container

Hyundai Tokyo 23-06-2023D/L Container

Clemens Schulte 23-06-2023D/L Container

SSL Delhi 23-06-2023D/L Container

Momentum Phonex 23-06-2023D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 178,756 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 99,398 Metric Tons of export cargo and 79,358 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Bulk Cargo 44,592 52,819 97,411

Bulk Cargo 10,044 561 10,605

Chickpeas 2,871 ------- 2,871

Clinkers ------- 46,018 46,018

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 21,851 ------ 21,851