KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

XIN Beijing Container Ship

Stephanie Container Ship

Independent Spirit Container Ship

M.T Shalamar Tanker

Tina I Container Ship

Cscl Neptune Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Lotus A

Anna Elsabeth

Meghna Venus

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Stephanie 23-04-2024

Tina I 23-04-2024

YM Excellence 23-04-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

CNC Dream 24-04-2024 L/19000 Molases

SEA Song 23-04-2024 L/40000 Fuel Oil

XIN FEI Zhou 23-04-2024 D/L Container

Nordlion 23-04-2024 D/L Container

X-Press Pisces 23-04-2024 D/L Container

Apiradee Naree 23-04-2024 L/52000 Clinkers

Zhong Gu Nan Ning 24-04-2024 D/L Container

X-Press Aalween 24-04-2024 D/L Container

MSC Vandya 24-04-2024 D/L Container

Wadi Duka 24-04-2024 D/L Container

API Bhum 24-04-2024 D/L Container

Ever Uranus 24-04-2024 D/L Container

Arman 10 24-04-2024 L/2000 Rice

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 143,559 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 52,618 Metric Tons of export cargo and 90,941 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 58,431 32,367 90,798

B.BULK Cargo ------ 51 51

Clinkers ------ 20,200 20,200

DI Ammonium Phosphate(DAP) 3,075 ------ 3,075

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 29,435 ------ 29,435

