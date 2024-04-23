KPT Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2024 | 03:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
XIN Beijing Container Ship
Stephanie Container Ship
Independent Spirit Container Ship
M.T Shalamar Tanker
Tina I Container Ship
Cscl Neptune Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Lotus A
Anna Elsabeth
Meghna Venus
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Stephanie 23-04-2024
Tina I 23-04-2024
YM Excellence 23-04-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
CNC Dream 24-04-2024 L/19000 Molases
SEA Song 23-04-2024 L/40000 Fuel Oil
XIN FEI Zhou 23-04-2024 D/L Container
Nordlion 23-04-2024 D/L Container
X-Press Pisces 23-04-2024 D/L Container
Apiradee Naree 23-04-2024 L/52000 Clinkers
Zhong Gu Nan Ning 24-04-2024 D/L Container
X-Press Aalween 24-04-2024 D/L Container
MSC Vandya 24-04-2024 D/L Container
Wadi Duka 24-04-2024 D/L Container
API Bhum 24-04-2024 D/L Container
Ever Uranus 24-04-2024 D/L Container
Arman 10 24-04-2024 L/2000 Rice
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 143,559 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 52,618 Metric Tons of export cargo and 90,941 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 58,431 32,367 90,798
B.BULK Cargo ------ 51 51
Clinkers ------ 20,200 20,200
DI Ammonium Phosphate(DAP) 3,075 ------ 3,075
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 29,435 ------ 29,435
APP/msq
