KPT Shipping Movements Report
Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
GSL Elizabeth Container Ship
PVT Aurora Tanker
GFS Giselle Container Ship
SKY Blue Tanker
Hyundai Busan Container Shp
SHIPS SAILED:
Navios Bahamas
CMA CGM Nabucco
ES Right
Frankfurt Express
EXPECTED SAILING: date
TBC Princess 30-0402024
Hyundai Busan 30-04-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Lila Confidence 30-04-2024 D/10500 Chemical
Valiant 30-04-2024 D/2000 Chemical
Alialaa 30-04-2024 L/40000 Hsfo
Ongur GA 30-04-2024 D/L Container Ship
Akij Star 30-04-2024 L/48280 Clinkers
Pride 30-04-2024 L/55000 Clinkers
Delong 01-05-2024 L/10000 Ethanol
Jolly Rosa 01-05-2024 D/L Container
APL Barcelona 01-05-2024 D/L Container
Lucky Hong 01-05-2024 D/18574 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 120,553 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 64,884 Metric Tons of export cargo and 55,669 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 45,846 42,695 88,541
B.BULK Cargo 5,042 ------ 5,042
Bartie Lumps ------ 4,589 4,589
Clinkers ------ 10,345 10,345
DI Ammounium Phosphate (DAP) 2,513 ------ 2,513
Wheat 2,268 ------ 2,268
Oil/Liquid Cargo: ------- 7,255 7,255
