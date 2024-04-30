Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

GSL Elizabeth Container Ship

PVT Aurora Tanker

GFS Giselle Container Ship

SKY Blue Tanker

Hyundai Busan Container Shp

SHIPS SAILED:

Navios Bahamas

CMA CGM Nabucco

ES Right

Frankfurt Express

EXPECTED SAILING: date

TBC Princess 30-0402024

Hyundai Busan 30-04-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Lila Confidence 30-04-2024 D/10500 Chemical

Valiant 30-04-2024 D/2000 Chemical

Alialaa 30-04-2024 L/40000 Hsfo

Ongur GA 30-04-2024 D/L Container Ship

Akij Star 30-04-2024 L/48280 Clinkers

Pride 30-04-2024 L/55000 Clinkers

Delong 01-05-2024 L/10000 Ethanol

Jolly Rosa 01-05-2024 D/L Container

APL Barcelona 01-05-2024 D/L Container

Lucky Hong 01-05-2024 D/18574 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 120,553 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 64,884 Metric Tons of export cargo and 55,669 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 45,846 42,695 88,541

B.BULK Cargo 5,042 ------ 5,042

Bartie Lumps ------ 4,589 4,589

Clinkers ------ 10,345 10,345

DI Ammounium Phosphate (DAP) 2,513 ------ 2,513

Wheat 2,268 ------ 2,268

Oil/Liquid Cargo: ------- 7,255 7,255

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Busan Barcelona Aurora Bahamas Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

26 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

1 hour ago
 FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

2 hours ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 202 ..

Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024

3 hours ago
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan ..

NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

4 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in ..

Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January

16 hours ago
 Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: gove ..

Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business