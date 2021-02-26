KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

UrduPoint.com
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Madrid Express Container Ship Cosco Hellas Container Ship Monoceros Leader car Carrier Diyala Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Equinox Star Rdo Forune Grace EXPECTED SAILING: Ital Lirica 26/02/21 Monoceros Leader 26/02/21 Xin Qing Dao 26/02/21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Maistros 26/02/21 D/55000 Mogas Stolt Maple 26/02/21 D/4000 Ethanol Gnga Saker 26/02/21 D/2028 Base Oil Chemroad Echo 26/02/21 D/6500 Base Oil Nordspring 26/02/21 D/L Container Nabiha Queen 26/02/21 L/7500 Cement Navops Jasmine 27/02/21 D/L Container MSC Ishyka 27/02/21 D/L Container Mol Generosity 27/02/21 D/L Container Karina Danica 27/02/21 D/4 General Cargo Aquamarine Star 27/02/21 D/5500 General Cargo CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 164,770 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 64,195 metric tons of export cargo and 100,575 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 63,608 40,657 104,265 Bulk Cargo 868 ------ 868 Canola 4,949 ------ 4,949 Clinkers ------ 23,538 23,538 Rock Phosphate ------ ------ Soya Bean Seeds 5,029 ------ 5,209 Wheat 13,121 ------ 13,121 Oil/Liquid Cargo 13,000 ------ 13,000

