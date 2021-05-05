UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Viking Emerald car Carrier Diyala Container Ship Hanyu Camellia Tanker Songa Container Ship Nuernberg Tanker Korea Chemi Container Ship CSL Sophie Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Sea Fortune Andes M.T Quetta Szczecin Trader Elka Delphi EXPECTED SAILING: Date Cma Cgm Moliere 05 05 2021 Viking Emerald 05 05 2021 Hanyu Camellia 05 05 2021 Diyala 05-05-2021 Songa Nuernberg 05-05-2021 gozo 06-05-2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Date CARGO Chem Silicon 05 05 2021 D/4500 Chemical FG Rotterdam 05-05-2021 D/3700 Chemical Good Luck 05 05 2021 D/38888 Gen. Cargo Jin Tao 05 05 2021 D/27533 Gen. Cargo Stolt Sequoia 06-05-2021 L/12500 Ethanol X-Press Odyssey 06-05-2021 D/L Container Cosco Rotterdam 06-05-2021 D/L Container AS Sicilia 06-05-2021 D/L Container Cosco Japan 06-05-2021 D/L Container Liberty Passion 06-05-2021 D/70 Vehicle Ussuri 06-05-2021 D/16500 Proj.

Cargo U Glory 06-05-2021 D/27742 Gen. Cargo CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 99,979 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 48,650 Metric Tons of export cargo and 51,329 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORTEXPORTTOTAL CONTAINERS 29,34547,85077,195 BULK CARGO 2,207------ 2,207 ROCK PHOSPHATE 3,900----- 3,900 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 3,860 ----- 3,860 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 12,017 80012,817

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Quetta Import Vehicle Car Emerald Rotterdam Szczecin Japan Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Complaints about harassment, blasphemy and anti-go ..

14 minutes ago

Armed Forces&#039; achievements contributed to str ..

32 minutes ago

Steps afoot for youth development: IT Secy Shoaib ..

2 minutes ago

Palestine Confirms Commitment to Holding Parliamen ..

2 minutes ago

Rupee gains value against US dollar

42 minutes ago

Germany sets more ambitious climate goals after la ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.