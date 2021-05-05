KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Viking Emerald car Carrier Diyala Container Ship Hanyu Camellia Tanker Songa Container Ship Nuernberg Tanker Korea Chemi Container Ship CSL Sophie Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Sea Fortune Andes M.T Quetta Szczecin Trader Elka Delphi EXPECTED SAILING: Date Cma Cgm Moliere 05 05 2021 Viking Emerald 05 05 2021 Hanyu Camellia 05 05 2021 Diyala 05-05-2021 Songa Nuernberg 05-05-2021 gozo 06-05-2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Date CARGO Chem Silicon 05 05 2021 D/4500 Chemical FG Rotterdam 05-05-2021 D/3700 Chemical Good Luck 05 05 2021 D/38888 Gen. Cargo Jin Tao 05 05 2021 D/27533 Gen. Cargo Stolt Sequoia 06-05-2021 L/12500 Ethanol X-Press Odyssey 06-05-2021 D/L Container Cosco Rotterdam 06-05-2021 D/L Container AS Sicilia 06-05-2021 D/L Container Cosco Japan 06-05-2021 D/L Container Liberty Passion 06-05-2021 D/70 Vehicle Ussuri 06-05-2021 D/16500 Proj.

Cargo U Glory 06-05-2021 D/27742 Gen. Cargo CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 99,979 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 48,650 Metric Tons of export cargo and 51,329 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORTEXPORTTOTAL CONTAINERS 29,34547,85077,195 BULK CARGO 2,207------ 2,207 ROCK PHOSPHATE 3,900----- 3,900 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 3,860 ----- 3,860 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 12,017 80012,817