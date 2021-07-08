UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: M.T Karachi Tanker MOL Genesis Container Ship California Trader Container Ship Bernadette Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: XIN LOS Angeles COSCO Nagoya Albatross Trader JIN Heng Star Antares OOCL Guangzhou DM Dargon EXPECTED SAILING: date NIL EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Sofia Express 08-07-21 D/L Container Aframax Rio 09-07-21 D/70000 Crude Oil Spring 3 09-07-21 D/3000 Chemical MSC Patnaree 09-07-21 D/L Container AS Sicilia 09-07-21 D/L Container MSC Jasmine 09-07-21 D/L Container Castor Leader 09-07-21 D/871 Unit Value Smile 09-07-21 D/17540 General Cargo Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 89,832 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 18,112 Metric Tons of export cargo and 71,720 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 39,928 16,104 56,032 BULK CARGO 192 ------ 192 DAP ------ ------ ------ OIL/LIQUID CARGO 31,600 2,008 33,608

