KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

Ships Berthed SPRING SUN SHINEFERTILIZER MOL GROWTHCONTAINER SHIP TS MUMBAICONTAINER SHIP JEIL CRYSTALTANKER HYUNDAI BAMGKOKCONTAINER SHIP Ships Sailed .

KOTA NAKED ORIENTAL FREESIA HAEIN HOPE OOCL CHARLESTON Expected Sailing date JEIL CRYSTAL01-09-2021 HAN REN01-09-2021 YAMILAH III01-09-2021 TS MUMBAI01-09-2021 AG MARS01-09-2021 COSCO ADEN01-09-2021 MOL GROWTH01-09-2021 EXPECTEDARRIVAL Date CARGO HIGH ADVENTAGE01-09-2021D/35000 MOGAS M.T SHALAMAR01-09-2021D/68869 CRUDE OIL JAL LAXMI01-09-2021D/2500 CHEMICAL GSL VALERIE01-09-2021D/L CONTAINER CLEMENS SCHULTE01-09-2021D/L CONTAINER CHEMBULKL BARCELONA02-09-2021D/3000 CHEMICAL CARIBBEAN 102-09-2021L/2000 BASE OIL SEA DOLPHIN02-09-2021D/4750 PALM OIL CHEM ROUTE OASIS02-09-2021D/3500 BASE OIL NEW HALLAS02-09-2021D/72000 CRUDE OIL Cargo Handling Turnover The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 179,285 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 45,469 Metric Tons of export cargo and 133,816 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL Containers 70,026 39,819 109,845 BULK CARGO ------ ------ ------- DAP 4,042 ----- 4,042 LOOSE BULK CEMENT ------- ------- -------- MILL SCALE ------- 2,050 2,050 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 59,748 3,600 63,348