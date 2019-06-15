KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS ARRIVED: Ocean Success General Cargo Al Safa Tanker Los Angeles Trader Container Ship COSCO Thailand Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: APL Le Havre Rebecca Schulte Maersk Salina YM Bamboo CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 139,569 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 37,452 metric tons of export cargo and 102,117 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 40,231 12,353 52,584 Bulk Cargo 8,651 ---- 8,651 Canola 1,735 ---- 1,735 Clinker ------ 11,100 11,100 Wheat ------ 1,999 1,999 Oil/Liquid Cargo 51,500 12,000 63,500